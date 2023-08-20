Tribunal: Peter Obi’s Supporters Will Reject Rerun – Charly Boy

As Nigerians prepare for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal’s judgment, veteran singer, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has warned that supporters of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would not accept a rerun of the election.

Opta insisted that the court had given judgment in favour of other politicians without ordering a rerun, insisting that Obi will not be different.

Recall that the former Governor of Anambra State had filed a suit against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu who was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the February 25th, 2023 election.

READ MORE: Charly Boy Declares Peter Obi As Nigeria’s ‘Jesus On Earth’

However, Obi had claimed victory in the presidential election, noting that the electoral body denied him some votes in the election.

The LP presidential candidate also contested the eligibility of the former Governor of Lagos State, Tinubu.

Charly Boy in a post on his Twitter account said the court had given judgment in favour of other politicians without ordering a rerun, insisting that Obi will not be different.

He wrote, “We Refuse, Reject And Condemn A Rerun.

“If they, the judiciary, did it for Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers State and they also did even greater wonders for Hope Uzodinmma of Imo state; Surely, they can do even greater for Peter Obi.

“What is good for the goose is good …#NoToRerun.”