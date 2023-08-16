MURIC Tackles CAN’s Stance On Sanwo-Olu’s Commissioner Nominees

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has slammed the Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over its position on the controversy surrounding the number of Christians nominated as Commissioners by Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Information Nigeria understands that there are 31 Christians and eight Muslims on the nominee list

Ishaq Akintola, MURIC’s Director in a statement on Tuesday said the press conference addressed by Stephen Adegbite, chairman of Lagos CAN, in which he supported the lopsided list of commissioners submitted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is in bad taste.

Note that, Stephen Adegbite, during a press briefing at Alausa on Monday, noted that Sanwo-Olu’s choice was “based purely on merit, competence, and sufficient capabilities to deliver on the set goals and objectives of the government.”

But the Director in reaction further wondered if Lagos CAN could have acted the same way if it was Muslims who had 31 commissioners while Christians had 8 only.

“Our response to his (Adegbite’s) vituperations and irrational position is very simple. Governor Sanwo-Olu supported the Muslim-Muslim ticket not because he was convinced that it was democratic and therefore right, not even because he was fully in support of a Muslim ruling the country, but because he had no choice but to support his principal and political godfather.

READ ALSO: Politics Is Being Overplayed, No Reason El-Rufai Shouldn’t Be Cleared As Minister — Salihu Lukman

“Failure to do so would have endangered his chances of securing a second term. Sanwo-Olu’s perceived support for the Muslim-Muslim ticket was therefore a self-preservation move. It was not from the governor’s heart but from his pharyngeal cavity,” MURIC stated.

“It was therefore most inconsiderate and very selfish for Lagos CAN chairman to base his rationalisation of the ratio 31:8 of Lagos commissioners’ list on Sanwo-Olu’s support for the Muslim-Muslim ticket. They are two incompatible situations for the following reasons.

“But the hypocrisy of the Lagos CAN chairman will become more glaring if he can agree that he will accept the same arrangement if vice versa, i.e. if Muslims are given 31 slots while Christians get 8 only come 2027 when it will be the turn of Muslims to occupy Alausa secretariat.

“Will CAN accept that from a Muslim governor in 2027? No, CAN cannot. The press conference held yesterday by CAN Lagos chairman must therefore be reduced to sheer hocus pocus and the height of hypocrisy. Could Lagos CAN have acted the same way if it was Muslims who had 31 commissioners while Christians had 8 only?” Akintola queried.