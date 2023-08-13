My Administration Enhancing Security Intelligence — Tinubu

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emphasized on Saturday his administration’s commitment to improving the operational capabilities of security and law enforcement agencies, as well as welfare for personnel.

The focus, which aims to effectively tackle security challenges and related issues nationwide was conveyed by Vice President Kashim Shettima during the Passing Out Parade of the 5th Regular Course at the Nigeria Police Academy in Wudil, Kano State.

He said, “This administration is committed to implementing effective measures to combat the security challenges in Nigeria and our synergy is the surest ticket to that destiny. We are implementing a comprehensive approach that focuses on key areas.

“First, we are investing in our law enforcement agencies to enhance their capabilities and effectiveness. We are offering extra resources, training, and equipment to bolster our Police Force and Security Agencies.”

READ ALSO: Tinubu Hails Nigerian Youth, Vows To Create One Million Jobs In Digital Economy

Tinubu continued saying, “Simultaneously, we are enhancing our intelligence and systems on both national and information-sharing international levels. We acknowledge that addressing security challenges necessitates cooperative endeavors with other countries. Hence, we are establishing alliances to adeptly tackle transnational threats.

“Furthermore, we are executing all-encompassing social programs and economic development projects aimed at fostering inclusiveness, social unity, and economic prospects for everyone.”

While commending the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies for their efforts, the President said, “Our moral duty now is to support the Nigeria Police Force and other security organizations in intensifying their bids to improve public safety. We must do the best within our capacity to ensure there is an improvement in the security of lives, properties, and investments of our people and foreign investors.”

He however urged members of the Force to always “hold fast to the core virtues of our Police Force: integrity, honesty, and compassion. We must treat all citizens fairly and uphold their human rights, regardless of background.

“Our actions must exemplify the highest ethical standards as we safeguard the rule of law. Together, we embody the principles that define a trusted and responsible Police Force.”