Tinubu Hails Nigerian Youth, Vows To Create One Million Jobs In Digital Economy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has urged Nigerian youths to seize the opportunities that lie ahead of them and make their mark on history.

President Tinubu made this known in a message to youths on the occasion of International Youth Day 2023.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that IYD is an awareness day designated by the United Nations aimed at drawing attention to a given set of cultural and legal issues surrounding youth.

He said this in a statement by his media aide Ajuri Ngelale on the occasion of the 2023 International Youth Day.

“On the occasion of the 2023 International Youth Day (IYD), President Bola Tinubu reaffirms the commitment of his administration to creating meaningful opportunities for Nigerian youths,” the statement read.

“From job creation, education, and skills development to digital innovation, financial technology, and youth participation in governance, President Tinubu emphasizes that youth empowerment is a fundamental pillar of all reform actions being implemented across sectors, in order to create an environment where Nigerian youths can thrive and contribute to the growth and development of the nation.

“The President acknowledges the growing interest and impact of many young Nigerians in technology-related fields the world over and vows to honour his campaign commitment of generating one million new jobs in the digital economy for their upliftment and national economic development more broadly.

“He strongly believes in the principle, ‘to whom much is given, much is expected,’ and remains undeterred in his focus on delivery”.

“In tandem with the theme of this year’s event: ‘Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World,’ the President implores young Nigerians to spearhead efforts aimed at achieving the highest quality of sustainable development, which will shape the future of our planet in conformity with his agenda of expanding green job opportunities and advocating for renewable energy solutions as an integral part of Nigeria’s current and future energy mix.

“On this International Youth Day celebration, the President assures the younger generation that his administration will consistently engage with and listen to them with a view to implementing their important and forward-looking feedback.

“Highlighting his commitment to active listening and engagement, President Tinubu notes that the enactment of The Student Loan Act and the provision of buses to the Student Bodies of all Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education nationwide stand out as tangible examples of his administration’s responsiveness.”