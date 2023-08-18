N5bn Palliative: Irrespective Of Candidates Citizens Voted For, Share Equally — Shehu Sani Tells State Governors

Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central lawmaker, has reacted to the Federal Government’s approval of N5 billion for each State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to enable them to procure food items for distribution to the poor in their respective states.

Recall that Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on Thursday, disclosed the development at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly after the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.

The development comes in the wake of the hike in the cost of food items, and petroleum owing to the removal of subsidy on the commodity.

In addition to the fund, Zulum said the Federal Government also released five trucks of rice each to the 36 State governors.

However, the socio-political commentator insisted that the funds be distributed equally irrespective of who their citizens voted for during State governorship polls.

He maintained that those who voted for the governor of the state and those who didn’t must all be treated equally.

“N5Billion as palliatives to the states;

“There are people who voted for the Governors.

“There are people who voted for other candidates.

“Equity demands that the latter be treated equally,” Sani wrote via X.