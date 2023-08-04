Niger Coup: US Charters Plane To Evacuate American Citizens

The United States has ordered the partial evacuation of its embassy in Niger following last week’s coup.
INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that hundreds of foreign nationals have already been evacuated from the country, and on Sunday the French embassy was attacked by protesters.
Coup leader Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani has warned against “any interference in the internal affairs” of the country.
It was gathered that France, the former colonial power in Niger, asked the military junta which has taken control of the country to guarantee the security of their embassy.
Crowds attacked the French diplomatic mission on Sunday, prompting the country to organise evacuation flights.
More than 1,000 French citizens and other Europeans have now been flown out, according to France’s Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu.
Niger is a significant uranium producer and lies on a key migration route to North Africa and the Mediterranean.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to the ousted President, Mohamed Bazoum, on Wednesday, the state department says, adding that the US is committed to the restoration of Niger’s democratically elected government.
Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that, despite the partial evacuation, the country’s embassy in capital Niamey would remain open.
“We remain committed to the people of Niger and our relationship with the people of Niger and we remain diplomatically engaged at the highest levels,” he said.
The US is a major donor of humanitarian and security aid to Niger, and has previously warned that the coup could lead to the suspension of all co-operation.
The British embassy in Niger’s capital, Niamey, has also announced that it will also reduce staff numbers due to the security situation.