“Spending Times In Solitude Showed Me How Valuable Freedom Is”- Skit Maker, Trinity Guy

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Trinity Guy has announced his return to social media weeks after regaining his freedom.

Trinity Guy, whose real name is Maruf Abdullah Adisa, shared new pictures of himself and expressed gratitude to everyone who stood by him.

Recall that on June 22, the Nigeria Police authorities summoned the prankster over his skit involving a female minor in a sexualized prank.

However, Trinity Guy was summoned to appear before the Oyo State Police Command.

In July, a Magistrate Court at Iyaganku, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, ruled that Trinity Guy be remanded in prison till August.

Alongside the entertainer, the court also remanded the parents of the minor, Isiaka Ahmed, 40, and his wife, Rofiat Ahmed, 29.

The entertainer was later released on bail.

Following his release, Trinity Guy made his first post on his page after almost two months of being away.

According to him, his short-term stay in prison made him understand how precious freedom is and vowed to be upright onward.

He wrote: “THANK GOD DAVIDO BOY IS BACK

“Spending few times in solitude showed me how valuable freedom is and how much the effect of a loving family can keep you from going insane. I will make sure moving on and try as much as I can to stay within the lines of modesty.

“I would just like to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to all my fans worldwide , all my colleagues and my family members, It is a very nice feeling when you know there are people who love you so much.

“God bless the Nigeria police and God bless everyone that stood by me.”