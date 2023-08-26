Niger Junta Orders French Ambassador, Itte To Leave Country In 48 Hours

The military junta in Niger Republic, on Friday, ordered Sylvain Itte, the French ambassador, to leave the country within 48 hours.

According to reports, the country’s foreign ministry made the decision to expel the ambassador owing to his refusal to honour an invitation with Niger’s minister of foreign affairs.

The ministry disclosed that “other actions by the French government contrary to the interests of Niger” led to the ambassador’s withdrawal.

Although the foreign ministry did not provide details, the junta had accused French forces of freeing captured “terrorists” and breaching a ban on the air space in an attempt to destabilise the country.

“We are witnessing a real plan of destabilisation of our country, orchestrated by French forces,” they added.

The country’s military had also accused the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) of aligning its troops with a foreign entity whom it did not mention.

France, the former colonial power in Niger, had condemned the coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and called for an immediate return to constitutional order.

Meanwhile, in reaction, the French government said that the Niger junta led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani has no authority to order its Ambassador, Itte to leave Niger.

Writing about Tchiani order, the French Government told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that “France has taken note of the putschists’ request,” but that Tchiani has no right to ask its ambassador to leave Niger.

“The putschists do not have the authority to make this request, the ambassador’s approval coming solely from the legitimate elected Nigerien authorities.

“We are constantly evaluating the security and operating conditions of our embassy,” the French government said.

The military junta ousted President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 and they have since held him under house arrest.