Nigerian Embassy Well Guarded By Nigerien Military, Attacks Promptly Curtailed — Ambassador

The Nigerian embassy in Niger Republic, Saturday, disclosed that protesters tried invading the facility on July 30.

The Nigerian Ambassador to Niger, Liti Auwalu, via a statement added that the Nigerien military and the police were able to repel the attack promptly.

Auwalu’s reaction stems from a social media video on Friday, that alleged the protesters had burnt down the embassy.

He furthered that the Embassy is being guarded by the Nigerien military and other security agencies to prevent attacks.

“The Embassy wishes to inform the general public that even though protesters tried to gain access to the Embassy on July 30, 2023, the Nigerien Military and police authorities promptly curtailed the situation.

“At the moment, the Embassy is well guarded by the Nigerien Military and other security authorities.

“We reiterate that the videos are fake and as such the general public is enjoined to disregard such videos,” the statement read.