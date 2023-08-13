Troops Kill Three Bandits, Rescue 10 Kidnapped Victims In Kaduna

Operatives of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, have neutralised three bandits and rescued 10 kidnap victims during a clearance operation in Kaduna State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development was recorded in Kabode village of Chikun Local Government Area and Birnin Yero village of Igabi Local Government Area of the State.

According to Lt- Col. Musa Yahaya, Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations of the division, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna, said troops of the division would sustain its aggressive clearance operations against all criminal elements in the division’s area of responsibility.

“The operation has again yielded positive results as our gallant troops made contact with marauding bandits and criminal elements in Kabode village of Chikun and Birnin Yero village of Igabi Local Government Areas of Kaduna State and engaged them.

“Acting on credible intelligence on August 11, troops exploited Kabode general area of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, made contact with marauding bandits and engaged them in a fire fight.

”Troops neutralised 3 bandits and recovered one AK 47 rifle loaded with 28 rounds of 7.62 mm, one Camo jungle hat, three mobile phones, one head warner, one MP3 player, charms and the sum of one thousand, three hundred and five naira only.”,he said.

He said the 10 kidnap victims were rescued in Danbaba Village in Igabi LGA, after bandits abandoned them upon sighting troops, who had laid ambush for them at Birnin Yero.

“The rescued kidnap victims have been given medical attention and reunited with their families.

Yahaya said the General Officer Commanding (GOC)1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Operation Whirl Punch ,Maj Gen Bamidele Alabi had commended the troops on the successful operation.

“The GOC pleaded with the communities to continue to avail the Nigerian Army and other security agencies with timely and credible intelligence, “Yahaya said.