NYSC Debunks Plot To Send Corps Members To Niger Republic

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has debunked reports alleging that Corps members would be deployed to Niger Republic by the Federal Government to fight for the restoration of democracy in the embattled nation.

Eddy Megwa, Director of Press and Public Relations, NYSC, who disclosed this in a press statement on Saturday, described the news as fake.

The spokesman further urged the general public, serving Corps members , prospective Corps members and their parents to disregard the report as it borders on “criminality in its entirety.”

“The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to a video circulating on the social media alleging that Corps Members would be deployed to Niger Republic by the Federal Government to fight a war for the restoration of democracy in the country.

“Management wishes to state that there is no iota of truth in the story fabricated by the purveyor, a skit and content creator, purposed to drive traffic to his platform.

“The general public, especially Corps Members, prospective Corps Members and their parents should disregard the story which borders on criminality in its entirety.

“Content and skit makers are strongly advised to desist from spreading false information capable of subverting the peace of the nation.

“Law Enforcement Agencies will stop at nothing to bring the purveyors of the story to justice,” the statement read.