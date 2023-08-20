Over 100 Terrorists Killed As ISWAP, Boko Haram Clash In Borno

Over one hundred terrorists have been killed in a clash between the Bakoura Buduma Boko Haram faction and the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) fighters.

It was gathered that the battle which began at about 12pm on Saturday, took place at a location Bakuram in the fringes of Lake Chad, Marte in Borno State.

According to a security expert, Zagazola Makama, the ISWAP faction was retaliating to the abduction of 60 of its fighters and three Commanders by the Boko Haram rival group.

Makama said the latest encounter was led by one Abou Idris, a former Chief of Operation of the Boko Haram Bakoura group who left them to join ISWAP.

Sources told the security expert that there were casualties on both sides but the ISWAP group had killed more of the Boko Haram terrorists.

“As we speak now the battle is still ongoing with over 100 of the terrorists killed on both sides,” one of the sources said.