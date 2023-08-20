Distortion Of Court Proceedings Won’t Secure Stolen Mandate — Nasarawa PDP Tells APC

The Nasarawa State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), says that no amount of fake news can secure the Party’s alleged stolen mandate.

Chairman of the party in the State, Francis Orogu also criticised the distortion and manipulation of public opinion through fabricated narratives.

According to Orogu, it isn’t the first time such tactics have been employed by agents of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the State Governor, Abdullahi Sule.

He further expressed concern over the distortion of the key witness testimonies in the ongoing governorship election petition in Lafia, the State’s capital.

In response to these allegations, Orogu firmly stated that the PDP will not engage in responding to misleading claims disseminated through state propaganda outlets or biased social media channels.

The Chairman highlighted that was nowhere the State PDP Returning Agent not “Mr Baba, denied the PDP’s petition before the tribunal.”

He however pointed that “the figures allocated to favour the PDP were due to human errors by the PDP lawyers in all the alleged polling units and wards.”

Orogu emphasised that the “star witness Barr Ayiwulu Baba Ayiwulu was unambiguous and clear in his presentation.

“Kindly disregard any fake news aired on either the state own propaganda outfits or the lopsided hired social media.”

He denounced the manipulation of Ayiwulu’s words by the APC, asserting that the aim to influence public opinion has failed.

Addressing the claims made by Kassim A Kassim, an appointee, Orogu clarified that withholding certain INEC documents won’t deter the PDP’s pursuit of justice, he asserted that other documents already presented in court provided sufficient evidence to challenge the alleged mandate theft.

The PDP Nasarawa chairman reaffirmed the party’s commitment to transparency and urged the public to disregard false narratives propagated by various sources.