Let State Palliatives Go Round Irrespective Of Party Affiliations — Kwara PDP Tells Govt

The Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, urged the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in the State to allow the N5 billion palliative from the Federal Government be disbursed equally.

This is just as the APC maintained that the distribution of the palliative, a move by the Federal Government, was nonpartisan.

The position of the PDP stems from the fact that previous palliatives were distributed through the ruling Party’s structure in the State.

“We can only beg the all powerful Kwara State APC regime to let this round of palliatives go round, irrespective of party affiliations,” the Party’s Publicity Secretary, Prince ‘Tunji Moronfoye said.

The Party further chastised the Kwara State House of Assembly for “lack of proper oversight on the issue.”

However, through the Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the State government at a press briefing stated that a “nonpartisan committee” will handle distribution of the palliatives.