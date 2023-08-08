PDP Deputy National Women Leader Resigns

The Deputy National Women Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka has resigned from her position to serve as a commissioner in Bauchi State.

Wanka made this known in her resignation letter addressed to the Acting National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Iliya Damagun and sent to the National Secretariat in Abuja.

According to Wanka, she resigned from her position to serve as a commissioner in the Bala Mohammed administration in Bauchi State

The PDP chieftain expressed her profound gratitude to the national leadership of the party for the rare privilege given to her to serve at the national level and to Governor Mohammed for finding her worthy to serve in his cabinet.

While noting that the experience she gained while serving as the Deputy National Women Leader of the party cannot be quantified, Wanka stated that such experience would immensely enhance her performance as a commissioner in Bauchi State.

Meanwhile, the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) has accepted and congratulated Hajiya Wanka on her appointment as a commissioner in the Bauchi State Executive Council.

The National Publicity Secretary of the main opposition party, Debo Ologunagba, in a press statement released on Monday described Wanka’s appointment by Governor Mohammed as another testament to her selfless service, deep intellect, competence, administrative skills and patriotic roles towards the development of PDP, Bauchi State and the nation at large.

Wanka was among the 24 commissioner-nominees’ list sent to the State House of Assembly by Governor Mohammed and screened and confirmed by the House.