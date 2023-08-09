Tinubu Meets Wike, El-Rufai At Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with former governors of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The two are ministerial nominees and have both been screened by the Senate.

However, while Wike was screened and confirmed by the Senate, the nation’s upper legislative chamber did not confirm El-Rufai because of an alleged security report.

The former governors arrived the State House separately.

While Wike came at about 1:40p.m., El-Rufai entered the presidential wing of Aso Rock at 2p.m.