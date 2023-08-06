Tinubu: US Court Declines Atiku’s Request To Subpoena Chicago State University

A Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois County in the United States (US) has dismissed the lawsuit filed by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to get access to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s confidential educational records at Chicago State University.

Information understands that the Peoples Democratic Party 2023 presidential candidate had filed a suit seeking to subpoena the university without due process.

In the Circuit Court judgment dated July 31st, 2023, made available to Leadership, Justice Patrick J. Heneghan dismissed the case without prejudice, saying that the “Petitioner’s subpoena in this case is withdrawn, and thus Chicago State University will not be deposed pursuant to the subpoena in this case.”

Justice Heneghan, according to the court papers said; “The case is dismissed without prejudice and resolves all matters pending before the court.”

Recall that Atiku and his cohorts had often erroneously claimed that President Tinubu did not attend Chicago State University in a bid to stain his character and reputation.

Meanwhile, a leading Chicago State official has again confirmed that the President is a long time and distinguished alumnus of the university.

The registrar of Chicago State University, Caleb Westberg, in an affidavit, deposed that “Bola Ahmed Tinubu graduated and was awarded a degree by Chicago State University on June 22, 1979.