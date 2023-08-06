Ministerial Nominees: Tinubu Dashed Hope Of Nigerian Youths – Shehu Sani

Socio-political commentator, Shehu Sani, says the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dashed the hope of Nigerian youths.

The former Kaduna Central Senator’s comment via Twitter on Saturday stems from the President’s ministerial cabinet mash-up.

According to him, many Nigerian youths had expected that they would dominate the cabinet of the new president.

This hope, Sani explained, had been dashed by the president due to his decision to appease the older ones who he tagged “entitled old brigades.”

“The hope of the youths to dominate the cabinet has been dashed by the exigences of appeasing the entitled old brigades,” Sani tweeted.

Information Nigeria reports that a lot of Nigerians have criticised the list for containing names of former political office holders, instead of youths .