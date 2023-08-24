‘Tinubu’s Government Will Fix What Others Couldn’t’ — Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, senator representing Edo-North, has posited that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will achieve feats that his predecessors could not attain.

In a chat with News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday, Oshiomole said Tinubu is already laying a solid foundation for development in the country.

Noting that the President has broken many grounds since he assumed office, he added that Tinubu has also broken the jinx in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ministerial appointment by appointing Nyesom Wike as its minister.

“This singular move shows that anyone can become a minister regardless of their birthplace, tongue and dialect.

“For me, one of the ground-breaking decisions President Tinubu has taken is to give every part of Nigeria hope that regardless of your birthplace, tongue or dialect, you can be the minister of the FCT.

“Many people didn’t think it was possible. We give thanks to God for giving us such a president that opens his doors to anyone who wishes to see him and who has information to share.

“We give thanks to God for having a president who has listening ears for whoever has something to tell him.

“One tree cannot make a forest; the quality of ministers and the leadership they provide in their respective ministries are what translate to whether the government performs or not.

“May this government be credited as the one that fixed what others could not fix.

“This will not be a government of lamentation, but one that will do what others failed to do,” Oshiomhole said.

He also lauded Tinubu for appointing Abubakar Momoh as the minister of Niger Delta development, saying it was an honour done to Edo.

The former Edo State Governor furthered that Tinubu has shown courage and consistency with the assurance that “every Nigerian counts and is entitled to become anything in any part of Nigeria.”

According to him, it is only under Tinubu that a citizen of the State has been appointed as minister of Niger Delta development.

“The president deserves resounding applause for the honour done to Edo in making a bold statement that anybody can be anything from any part of the country.

“As you can see, the president has broken so many grounds; several things that former presidents could not do, even military presidents.

“We feel proud that it is during our time as a senator on the APC platform that Edo has the privilege of nominating the minister of Niger Delta development.

“Let us resolve to pray for President Tinubu to continue to have the energy, the vision, the courage and above all, the open mind to give every Nigerian a sense of belonging,” he added.

He congratulated Momoh and applauded his consistency, support for the All Progressives Congress and urged him to add value to the Niger Delta region.