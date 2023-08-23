Nigerians Will Experience New Things Under President Tinubu – Kumuyi

Deeper Life Church general overseer, Pastor Williams Kumuyi has urged Nigerians to be at ease, noting that God will rebuild country through President Bola Tinubu.

Pastor Kumuyi stated this on Tuesday, while addressing newsmen ahead of the monthly Global Crusade of the Church scheduled for Osogbo on Thursday.

He said God has not forsaken the country and Nigerians will witness a new country through the President.

According to the cleric, President Tinubu’s cabinet members were carefully chosen, adding that Nigerians should cooperate with the new administration, God will make the country work through them.

He said, “Let’s forget the past. This is a new day and I believe; we all believe that we’re going to see new things for our country through our President and through the members of the cabinet. Good things will happen.

“If you look at the new ministers one by one, you’ll see the good things they’ve done either as state governors of the past or as former ministers and I would say they have been carefully chosen. If we support and accept them and if we are not criticising their every step, we believe that God will walk through them and use them as instruments to build our nation.

“God will perform a miracle in the heart of our leaders and their hearts will be towards the people and the wisdom to lead us and do everything that will benefit us as a country, the Lord himself will do it in their hearts”.