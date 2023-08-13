Uba Sani Denies Opposing El-Rufai’s Ministerial Replacement

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has refuted a media report that he opposed the recommended replacement of his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai, as a minister-designate.

Recall that El-Rufai is among the 48 ministerial nominees sent to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu, but he is yet to be cleared by the Senate on the basis of pending security reports against him.

Following the delay of his security clearance, El-Rufai reportedly met with President Tinubu within the week and turned down the appointment and recommended that his former Commissioner, Jafaru Sani, should replace him.

However, Governor Sani denied a trending social media story that he met with President Tinubu where he rejected Jafaru on the ground that he is a loyalist of el-Rufai.

Describing the story as false, malicious, and misleading, Governor Sani told Channels Television that he only met with President Tinubu to discuss recent issues concerning his predecessor’s ministerial nomination, and at no time did he oppose or rejected the man that was recommended by El-Rufai.

He explained that the false story was aimed at creating friction between him and El-Rufai, noting what is important to him is the image of his predecessor than any other consideration.

“What is true in the story is that I met with the president. Every other thing is false and a conjecture to create friction between me and Mallam (El-Rufai),” the governor explained.

“I went to see the president specifically because I was worried by the turn of events. I believe both of them mean well for the country.

“At no time did we discuss the issue of replacement. That is the least of my worries.

“If indeed Mallam wants to nominate a replacement, I will never oppose his choice. We are on the same page. Those who know us very well know that this is all lies. We know where the disinformation is coming from but we are not bothered.”