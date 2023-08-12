Ministerial Appointment: ‘I Am No Longer Interested’ – El-Rufai Tells President Tinubu

Immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has reportedly informed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that he is no longer interested in serving in his cabinet as a minister.

It was gathered that the former governor jetted out of the country after withdrawing his interest in ministerial appointment.

Recall that El-Rufai was one of only three ministerial nominees that were withheld when the list of 48 nominees was considered last week.

However, INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that others whose nomination did not receive Senate approval are Abubakar Danladi of Taraba and Stella Okotete of Delta.

The senators, however, cleared 45 candidates, including Nyesom Wike, Bello Matawalle, Gboyega Oyetola, and Abubakar Bagudu, amongst others.

A source told Daily Trust that El-Rufai was off to Europe, but will be in Egypt first.

Premium Times also quoted presidency sources as saying El-Rufai told President Tinubu that he was no longer interested in becoming a minister, but would continue to contribute his quota to the development of Nigeria as a private citizen.

“He also told the president that he needed time to focus on his doctorate programme at a university in The Netherlands,” the online newspaper quoted another source to have said.