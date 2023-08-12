Four Die, Seven Injured As Zaria Central Mosque Collapses On Worshipers

Tragedy struck in Zaria, Kaduna State as a part of the Central Mosque building near the Emir’s Palace collapsed, killing four worshippers during the late afternoon Asr prayers on Friday.

According to reports, the Emir of Zazzau, Amb Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli has ordered that activities in the Mosque be suspended, as he expressed deep shock and sadness over the incident .

He said, “We had earlier observed a crack on the wall of the mosque yesterday and were planning to deploy a team of civilian engineers to effect repairs when this unfortunate incident happened.”