Four Die, Seven Injured As Zaria Central Mosque Collapses On Worshipers

Tragedy struck in Zaria, Kaduna State as a part of the Central Mosque building near the Emir’s Palace collapsed, killing four worshippers during the late afternoon Asr prayers on Friday.
According to reports, the Emir of Zazzau, Amb Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli has ordered that activities in the Mosque be suspended, as he expressed deep shock and sadness over the incident .
He said, “We had earlier observed a crack on the wall of the mosque yesterday and were planning to deploy a team of civilian engineers to effect repairs when this unfortunate incident happened.”
Seven other people said to have sustained series of injuries during the building collapse, are receiving medical attention in hospitals.
A witness who refused to reveal his name told Daily Trust that: “Four worshippers have died after the Zaria central mosque collapsed on Friday.
“Seven other people sustained injuries in the accident that occurred when the worshippers were observing prayers around 4 pm.”
The monarch sympathized with the family of the deceased and directed that people should pray outside the mosque pending the repairs.