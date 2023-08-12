‘Join Labour Party, Continue Your Religious Bigotry With Peter Obi’ – Deji Adeyanju Mocks El-Rufai

Convener of Concerned Nigerians group and public affairs commentator, Deji Adeyanju, has mocked former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai after his reported withdrawal from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ministerial nomination.

Information Nigeria had reported that the Senate withheld El-Rufai’s confirmation and those of two others, citing security reasons from the Department of State Services.

Owing to this, the former Governor was said to have informed Tinubu of his decision to let go of his ministerial slot, suggesting Jafaru Ibrahim Sani, for replacement who had previously served as a commissioner in three key ministries (Local Government, Education, and Environment) during his tenure as Governor.

Adeyanju however said it would make sense if El-Rufai joined Peter Obi’s Labour Party to contest in 2027.

He said the former Federal Capital Territory Minister should contest with Obi, saying a combined ticket of the two would be like a union made in heaven.

According to him, he would meet fellow religious bigots the moment he defects to the Labour Party.

“But it will make a lot of sense if El-Rufai joins Labour Party. He will meet his fellow religious bigot there, and they can both run as presidential and VP candidates in 2027. They will fight their religious war together.

“Peter/El-Rufai 2027 ticket will be a strong one. A union made in Heaven. They both have bigotry and betrayal running in their DNA,” he opined via X on Friday.