Tekno Releases New Single ‘Peppermint’

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Tekno, has returned to limelight with a brand new track titled “Peppermint”.

After a crescendo of anticipation, the long-awaited single was released on Thursday.

This highly anticipated song showcases Tekno’s talent and creativity, making it a must-have addition to your music collection.

This new single was produced by the talented Egar Boi, and it’s Tekno’s third song of the year, coming after “Peace of Mind” and the thoughtful “Freetown”.

READ ALSO: Kizz Daniel And Tekno’s Buga Video Promises A Colorful Feel

‘Peppermint’ is a love song with simple and cleverly etched lyrics.

In the track, the singer serenades his love interest.

He also sings about taking risks for her and demonstrating persistence in his pursuit. He also urges her to reciprocate.

“I don’t mind if I risk it all for you, since to 1, I don dey wait till after 2, gongo aso, nne me osi so, when I give it to her, I don’t stop, Jo la so e dey peppermint, Jo la so, take action,” part of the lyrics read.

Tekno has become a household name in the music industry since dropping his first single titled ‘Holiday’ in 2013.

He has since then released other hit songs including ‘Pana’, ‘Enjoy’, ‘Skeletun’, and ‘Diana’, among others.

Listen to song below: