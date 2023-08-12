Abia Govt. Places 106-Year-Old Akara Seller On Monthly Stipend

The Government of Abia State has placed Ma Chidinma Eluwa, a 106-year-old Akara seller in the State on a monthly stipend for her upkeep.

The centenarian who is popular at Owerri road by Isigate area of Umuahia, Abia State capital, was also said to have her business boosted by the State government.

According to reports Eluwa, who lost her husband some years ago, is left with just one son, however, the challenges of losing her family did not discourage her from frying the local delicacy for her teeming customers despite her age.

On July 29th, 2023 the aged trader was spotted by the Chief of Staff (CoS) to Abia State governor, Caleb Ajagba, at her shop on July 29 while returning from an environmental clean-up inspection on behalf of the Governor.

Attracted by the sight of customers that queued up to buy her delicacy, Ajagba on enquiry, was told that the aged woman had been in the business for donkey years.

This, instantly made the CoS pencil down her name for special government intervention, after having some interactions with her.

The Chief of Staff on return to the government house in Umuahia, recommended his special discovery to the Office of Ifeoma Thomas, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Vulnerable Groups and Poverty Alleviation, which took over the matter after carrying out more investigations about Mama Eluwa ‘s history in Akara frying business.

Mama Eluwa was however invited on 9th of August to the office of the Special Assistant, who then announced some financial interventions and business sustainability plans for her.

She was also captured on National Identity Numbers system for a bank account to be opened for her for easy deposit of monthly stipends for the aged but resilient trader.

The Abia State government is also planning to boost her business through financial support while plans are on to celebrate her next birthday and longevity.

In reaction, Mama Eluwa thanked Governor Alex Otti, Ajagba and Thomas for picking interest in her.

While advising the youths to shun crime, focus on their education as well as acquire skills to make society better, she said that the assistance from the Abia State government would make her live more years on earth.

On her part, Thomas said, “We’re going to place her on a monthly stipend and also open a bank account for her. But first of all, we have gotten the Nigerian Identity Management Agency (NIMC) to capture her and her son in the NIMC register, afterwards, we open an account in her name and her brother will be in the custody of the ATM card.

“With that, we will pay her stipend into the account at the end of every month.”