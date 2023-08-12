LASTMA Warns Movie, Skit Makers Over Unauthorized Use Of Uniform

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, has warned skit and film makers to desist from the use of it’s uniform and kits without approval, saying, henceforth, offenders would be arrested and prosecuted.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the General Manager of LASTMA Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, on Friday, said that the agency’s management rejects the use of its uniform without recourse to Section 79 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, which criminalises such unauthorised use.

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr. Taofiq Adebayo, the agency condemned the unauthorized use of its uniform for entertainment.

The LASTMA general manager explained further that the warning became necessary after he saw a fully kitted actress with a LASTMA uniform in a Yoruba movie titled: “Gbogbo Lowo” and other skits and films on different media.

According to Oreagba “Film or skit makers who portray as LASTMA Officer without applying for, and being duly issued a permit letter for such portrayals, should desist with immediate effect or face the full wrath of the Law.”

He believes that such sanity in movies production, regulation of possession and usage of LASTMA uniform would surely curb proliferation of LASTMA kits, uniforms and accoutrements in the society.

Oreagba stated, “We implore National Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTA) and other affiliated bodies to warn their members as anyone caught using LASTMA uniform without an approved permit would be prosecuted”