12 Dead, 6 Injured In Kogi Road Accident

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Abuja Command, has confirmed that at least 12 persons died in Sunday’s fatal accident that occurred on the Obajana-Lokoja Expressway, Kogi State.

The Corps Public Education Officer, ACM Bisi Kazeem, confirmed the number of casualties in a statement issued in Abuja and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Kazeem also stated that six persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the crash that occurred at about 10.30pm.

He added that the incident involved a Toyota Hiace Bus with Reg. No. MKA515ZD and a Sono Truck.

He said that all 18 passengers in the bus were male adults.

He blamed the cause of the crash on “speed violation”, leading to the loss of control by the drivers of the vehicles.

Kazeem quoted the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, as calling on motorists and other road users to “avoid driving against the stipulated speed limit on all roads”.

Biu said that observing the speed limit would help drastically reduce road crashes.