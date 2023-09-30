Building Roof Collapses In Taraba, Kills One

No fewer than one person has been confirmed dead with others injured following a rooftop construction that caved in on an uncompleted building Taraba State.

It was gathered that the horrible incident occurred within the premises of the State University in Jalingo on Friday.

According to eyewitness reports who preferred anonymity said the wood used to support the iron roof was not strong enough to hold it as the crane lowered which resulted in the incident.

According to the information officer of the institution, Sanusi Sa’ad, the building project is not handled by the school management but by a contractor whose worker is said to have died, hence cannot make further comment on the incident.

All efforts to reach out to the contractor or the name of his company proved abortive at the time of filing this report.