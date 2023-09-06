Court Declares APC’s Petition Challenging Obi’s LP Membership Incompetent

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja has dismissed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima’s petition challenging Peter Obi‘s candidacy with the Labour Party (LP).

Recall that Obi was a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before he decamped to the Labour Party ahead of the February 25th presidential election.

While reading out the petitions before it today at the Appeal Court in Abuja, the Tribunal held that it is not within the rights of Tinubu and Shettima to challenge Obi’s candidacy.

“The issue of membership of a political party is an internal party affair,” Justice Abba Mohammed said.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the tribunal also dismissed the objection raised by the respondents contending that Obi and LP failed to join Atiku Abubakar as a respondent in their petition.

President Tinubu and Shettima had earlier contended the locus standi to institute the petition on the grounds that Peter Obi only joined the LP a few days before the primary election instead of the mandatory 30 days.