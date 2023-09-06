Tribunal: Peter Obi, Atiku Missing In Court As Court Delivers Judgment

No reason has been given for the absence of Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in court as the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) delivers the final judgement in their petitions today.

Recall that Peter Obi and Atiku are challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the President in the last election.

READ MORE: Tribunal: “We Must Occupy Abuja Today” – Charly Boy Tells Obidients

It was gathered that the Labour Party was represented by the national chairman, Julius Abure and the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, was also seen in court.

Tribunal members led by Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani, arrived to deliver judgment on the three petitions and ordered that judgment in the petition of Peter Obi and the Labour Party be first delivered.

However, at the time of this report, it is uncertain why Atiku and Peter Obi were absent in court.