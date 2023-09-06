Tribunal Judgement: ‘Resist Temptation, Don’t Allow Politicians Use You For Violence’ – Ohanaeze Begs Youths

Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, on Tuesday, appealed to Nigerians youths against perpetrating chaos in the country.

The organisation’s comment stems from the fact that the nation awaits the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, on Wednesday.

Information Nigeria understands that there is palpable tension in the air with the fear that there could be protests should the judgement go against the expectation of certain groups.

Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, and that of the Labour Party want the tribunal to sack President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

But for Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress members, his victory was well deserved and should be affirmed.

Speaking via a statement, the National President of the Ohanaeze Youth group, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike pleaded with the youths not to be hoodwinked by politicians.

Okwu said there were indications that politicians would “recruit youths as usual to protest the outcome of the judgement.

“We, however, advise youths across the country to resist the temptation; it is only in times like this that politicians remember the youths. Once they get what they want, we are forgotten.

“No youth should make himself a willing tool in the hands of these desperate politicians.”

He further reminded the youths that the Appeal Court was still a first instance, stressing that “whatever is the outcome is still subject to the final judgement of the Supreme Court.

“We, however, appeal to security agencies not to harass or maim any Nigerian today; rather, they should secure the lives of citizens.”

READ ALSO: ‘The Worst Take Off In Office Of Any Benue Governor’ — PDP On Gov. Alia’s 100 Days In Office

Meanwhile, there is tight security at the Court of Appeal Complex located in the Three Arms Zone, Shehu Shagari Way, Central Business District of Abuja, as the Presidential Election Petition Court gets set to deliver judgment.

The five-member panel of the court headed by Haruna Tsammani had reserved judgements on the petitions after hearing the closing arguments of the parties to the cases in early August.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, all roads leading to the Court of Appeal complex are being manned by multiple security operatives, drawn from various arms, including the armed forces, police, men of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Civil Defence.

The same formation has been placed within the court complex.

Recall that the Chief Registrar of the Court, Umar Bangari, in a statement on Monday, said that everything had been put in place to ensure that the judgment in the three petitions pending before the court were delivered hitch free.

Bangari said adequate security had been put in place and that only the invited members of political parties and the general public would be allowed into the courtroom.

This he said was to avoid congestion and security breaches.

He also said that media houses that wish to televise the judgment live would be allowed to do so but at no cost to the court.

However as at 7.30 am, lawyers and journalists were being checked by security operatives.

Major government buildings, including the Federal Secretariat, the National Assembly Complex and the access into the Presidential Villa were being manned by heavy security personnel.