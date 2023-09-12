Court Sacks Labour Party Lawmaker Of Eti-Osa Fed. Const., Orders INEC To Do Supplementary Polls In 32 Polling Units

The Lagos State tribunal, sitting in Ikeja, has nullified the Labour Party (LP) Lawmaker, Thaddeus Attah’s victory as Representative of the Eti Osa Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier announced Attah of the LP as the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency’s winner in the House of Representatives election.

However, his victory created controversies on social media, as Nigerians accused him of using LP influence to secure the position and was further challenged in court by opposing parties.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the court, ordered INEC to conduct a supplementary election in the 32 polling units of Eti-Osa within 90 days.

Meanwhile, the electoral body has also been ordered to withdraw the return certificate issued to Attah and conduct elections in areas where the election wasn’t held on February 25.

In a public statement via his Instagram, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Ibrahim Obanikoro, confirmed the development.

He said, “The Feb 25 election has just been rightly declared inconclusive and supplementary elections have been ordered by the court. INEC has been ordered to withdraw the return certificate and conduct elections in areas where it didn’t hold on Election Day.”