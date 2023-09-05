Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday, arrested some officials of Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) diverting palliatives meant for the citizens to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal given by the Federal Government.

Information Nigeria understands that some of the suspects were arrested at a popular market in Lafia, the State capital where the items were being resold by the officials and their accomplices

According to Peter Afunanya, the spokesman of the secret police, who disclosed the development to journalists in Abuja, some of the diverted items were aleeady6 recovered from the suspects

He further called on members of the public who may have information relating to the emerging trend to report same to the relevant security agencies for necessary action, saying the culprits would be punished according to laws.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has received reports from some State Governments relating to diversion or sale of palliatives meant for their citizens.

“Consequently, the Service undertook investigations in that regard and has recovered some of the items as well as apprehended the suspects.

“Among those suspects are officials of Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) and their accomplices in the markets, notably Modern Market Lafia, where the items were being resold. The suspects have, however, been handed over for appropriate disciplinary measures.

“The Service, therefore, calls on members of the public who may have information relating to this emerging trend to report same to the relevant security agencies for necessary action,” the DSS spokesman admonished.