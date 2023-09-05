The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has cautioned corps members against embarking on night journeys.

Eddy Megwa, the NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, noted this against the backdrop of eight corps members who were abducted last month by gunmen along a highway in Zamfara State.

The corps members were travelling from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to Sokoto State through Zamfara State, to take part in the mandatory national service.

According to him, the corps members might not have been abducted if they had adhered to the warning against travelling beyond 6pm.

While affirming that the NYSC management was making efforts to ensure the safe release of the abducted corps members, he also urged prospective and serving corps members to adhere to the NYSC’s safety guidelines.

“Let’s not look at the NYSC as if we are living in a different world. NYSC is part of Nigerian society. You and I know the kind of security situation we have in the country, it is not selective, some students are kidnapped at a point, government officials, even young children at primary and nursery schools are kidnapped.

“So NYSC or corps members are not living in a different world, but we have made it categorically clear. We told our corps members please don’t travel in the night. In their call up letters, we stated this clearly. We said please anywhere you are, once it is 6pm cut short your trip.

“Find a park, police station, military barracks or corps lodge or anywhere you think is safe. Park and continue your journey tomorrow.

“Now this issue in question, they got to that point around 8pm and that Funtua road is very deadly. In fact all passengers, the moment they get to that place by 6pm, they parked but this driver continued with his trip.

“Per chance they did not travel at night, per chance they slept at a safe place at 6pm, all these issues we are talking about wouldn’t have happened. However, it has happened and it is our responsibility and responsibility of Nigerians to ensure we get them back safe and good.

“There are security measures we put in place to make sure that such issues will not happen. When you go to our orientation camps, we have our security modalities that are put in place to ensure security bridges does not occur while in orientation camps.

“NYSC is very proactive, even before the commencement of the orientation camps we made publications in traditional media, we told them specifically please do not travel in the night, the management has done everything that they need to do.”