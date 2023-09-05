Edo Varsity Suspends Academic Activities Indefinitely Amid Student’s Protest

The Management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, in Edo State, announced the indefinite suspension of academic activities with immediate effect.

According to a statement signed and issued by the Acting Registrar, Ambrose Odiase, on Tuesday, revealed that the decision to suspend academic activities was taken at an emergency meeting of the University’s Senate held on Monday to appraise the continued protest by students.

The statement reads: “In order to prevent a total breakdown of law and order, as well as the need to guarantee the safety of lives and property in the university community and its environs, Senate was left with no other choice, but to direct an immediate suspension of academic activities.

“All students residing in the hostels on campus are to vacate the halls of residence without fail, within the next 24 hours.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that students of the university have been protesting against an alleged increase in school fees of returning students for about three days, thereby disrupting academic activities.

The protest also led to the dissolution of the Students Union Government while the school management had severally denied increase in the tuition fees of returning students.