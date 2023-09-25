Fire Guts Offices Of Supreme Court (Video)

The Supreme Court on Monday, revealed that a section of its building was engulfed by fire, adding that no casualty was recorded.

The fire incident is coming, barely few days after the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, filed their cases at the apex court, seeking a nullification of the Presidential Election Petition Court’s judgement.

However, the Public Relations Officer for the Court, Festus Akande, confirmed this while speaking with Channels TV.

According to him, the cause of the fire was electrical issues from one of the Chambers of the Justices and was put out with the use of fire extinguishers.

He further stated that reports making rounds online that there are casualties are “fake news”.

READ MORE: Obi Appealing Judgment, Exercise In Futility – LP Chieftain

A source who spoke with the platform on condition of anonymity said the fire started around 6 a.m.

It was gathered that the cleaners on duty and some of the workers who resumed early for work early detected the fire and raised the alarm.

The workers were said to have used the fire extinguishers in the building to combat the fire.

Three offices, including that of Justice Mohammed Saulawa, were touched by the fire.

Speaking later in on interview on Channels TV, Mr Akande said the outbreak won’t affect the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Akande said, “As a matter of fact, there’s no single connection, and it won’t affect anything in the court.

“This incident occurred in a chamber equipped with a computer and other equipment, as well as a functional library used by any justice occupying such chamber.

“The only thing that was affected were the books and computer equipment in the chamber. Even the books are replaceable.

“Also, it has nothing to do with it because it was from an electrical fault, which could happen anywhere, and there are things that happen daily,” he added.