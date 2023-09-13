God Designed Tinubu’s Tribunal Verdict, Nobody Can Overturn It — Tallen

Pauline Tallen, Nigeria’s former Women Affairs Minister, on Wednesday, posited that the affirmation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election by Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal is an indication that his victory is God-given.

The former Plateau Deputy Governor who made the submission in Abuja, said:‘’The emergence of Tinubu as Nigeria’s President is a God project for the nation’s unity and stability.

“Recall the issues that preceded his election, like the controversial naira redesign, the vicious campaign of calumny, among others which would have truncated his ambition, but somehow, in spite of all these odds against him during the campaign, he still emerged as the winner.

“This is a confirmation that leadership comes from God and when God designs it, nobody can stop it.”

Having congratulated Vice-President Kashim Shettima, the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje and all Party members on the tribunal victory, she urged the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of Labour Party to accept the court’s verdict and join hands with Tinubu to build Nigeria.

According to the one-time State minister for Science and Technology, Tinubu’s invitation to the opposition to join him demonstrates his magnanimity and willingness to work for Nigeria’s development.

‘’Tinubu is imbued with a rare commitment to political inclusiveness, from his recent ministerial appointment it is obvious that they were not strictly for APC members.

“In any contest, there is bound to be a winner and a loser; it is okay that they challenged the election’s outcome in court, which is within their constitutional rights but Tinubu is now reconfirmed by the tribunal as president.

READ ALSO: ‘Tinubu Understands Business, UAE Visa Ban Resolution Will Transform Stock Exchange’ – Otedola

“In the interest of Nigeria, if we all love Nigeria and we all plan to serve and build this country to an enviable height, we should all join hands and build a nation of our collective dreams.

“They have their ideas but Tinubu also has his ideas. If we all put these ideas together on the table and work with him, I believe we will all be better off for it,” Tallen opined.

She further urged those insinuating that the tribunal’s judgment was manipulated to jettison the idea and accept the court’s ruling as a victory for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and the rule of law.

“Everyone is entitled to their beliefs, the opposition, especially, has the right to think the way they do but as I said earlier, for national interest and Nigeria’s unity, we should accept the court’s verdict,” she said.

While describing Tinubu as a detribalised Nigerian and exemplary leader who paid his dues to deserve becoming Nigeria’s president, she affirmed that he will make positive impact on Nigeria in terms of economic and infrastructure development

“The prevailing pains can be likened to the pains of a woman in labour, everything ends as soon as she puts to birth, and immense joy follows suit.

“Looking at the antecedents of Tinubu as Lagos State Governor, I strongly believe that he is an exemplary leader and achiever, a good economist, who always works to succeed against all odds in any situation in which he finds himself.

“We know very well that he is a man that is self-made, who did not clamour for this office to enrich himself. He is not a hungry man, who came to enrich himself. I strongly believe that God will use him to make Nigeria better,’’ she added.