Super Falcons Star, Desire Oparanozie Retires From Football

Super Falcons striker, Desire Ugochi Oparanozie, on Wednesday, announced her decision to retire from football.

The 29 years old revealed that she is bowing out from professional football for both club and country because she believes it is the best time to do so.

Oparanozie who made this known via her social media account, X (formerly known as Twitter), was full of appreciation to her fans, family, friends, team and coach she has worked with and played with.

She wrote: “To my fans, family, and friends, thank you for the show of love and support over the years. It’s time to take a bow, as I believe there’s no better time than now.

“I’m officially announcing my retirement from professional football for both club and country To every team and coach I have played for, to every mate I’ve played alongside, and to every opponent I have played against, thank you all for being part of this incredible journey. Thank you football, thank you Nigeria.”

The forward started her career at Bayelsa Queens in the Nigerian Women’s Championship.

Oparanozie came into the limelight after featuring for Nigeria’s Falconets at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in 2010.

She was part of the Super Falcons squad that won the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

The striker scored 22 goals in 35 appearances for Nigeria.

She played for clubs in Turkey, Russia, Germany, France and China.

Oparanozie was part of Super Falcons squad for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.