Super Falcons Defender, Plumptre Joins Al-Ittihad

Former Leicester City defender and Super Falcons player, Ashleigh Plumptre, has officially joined Al-Ittihad Ladies Club in the Saudi Women’s Premier League.

Plumptre, who made 62 appearances during her three-year period with Leicester City, left the club after her contract expired.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the 25 years old had previously mentioned her plans to play abroad and later confirmed through her social media that she would be representing Al-Ittihad Ladies Club.

Recall that the Super Falcons defender was phenomenal during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, including a powerful long-range shot that nearly resulted in England’s elimination.

She is enthusiastic about her new journey abroad and aims to contribute to Al-Ittihad’s pursuit of the SAFF Women’s Premier League trophy, which was last won by Al Nassr women.

“Grateful to have signed for Al-Ittihad. Excited to start this journey alongside some incredible human beings. My journey of self-discovery continues. It’s more than football,” she announced on her X account.

Meanwhile, in a chat with Eagles Tracker, the Nigerian international, who distances herself from Man United move, stated that he’s determined to play outside of England.

“I am actually going abroad. I guess some people don’t think that because there’s been a lot of rumours,” she told Eagles Tracker.

“Making the trip to play abroad again, be away from my family is obviously a big thing, but I have a lot of fire in my belly about what I want to do with the people that I believe in like my coaches.”