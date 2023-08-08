2023 WWC: England’s Lauren James Apologizes To Super Falcons’ Alozie

England forward Lauren James has apologised for her red card during the Women’s World Cup last-16 win over Nigeria and says she will learn from the experience.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Chelsea women’s player was sent off following a Video Assisting Ref, VAR review for stamping on Michelle Alozie’s back in a tie England won on penalties.

Lauren will be suspended for Saturday’s quarter-final against Colombia.

“All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened,” she said on social media to Alozie.

“Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”

The 21-year-old was one of the stars of England’s group games, with three goals and three assists.

England also released a statement: “Lauren is really sorry for her actions which led to the red card and is full of remorse. It is wholly out of character for her. “

Meanwhile, FIFA has not put a time frame on when a decision will be made but could extend her ban to more than one game – which could see her miss the rest of the tournament even if England go all the way.

England added: “We will be supporting Lauren throughout and will be putting forward representation on her behalf.

“We fully respect Fifa’s disciplinary process and will not be making any further comment until after any decision has been made.”

Nigeria’s Alozie, who plays for Houston Dash in the US, had posted: “We are playing on the world’s stage.

“This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments. All respect for Lauren James.”