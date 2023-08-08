Fire Guts AY Makun’s Lekki Mansion, Property Worth Millions Destroyed (Video)

The Lekki mansion of Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY Makun, has been gutted by fire.

After videos of the incident made rounds on social media, many worried for AY’s welfare as it was unknown whether he was in the house at the time of the fire or not.

Fellow celebrities and fans expressed their concern for the star, praying for the safety of him and his family.

Expressing gratitude to God for the safety of his family, AY took to his Instagram page to share videos and pictures of his wife and children presently on vacation abroad.

He wrote: “Family and God. That is what’s important. Everything else comes and goes. Can’t wait to join you guys in the US in a few days.”

Following the reports, a video shared by AY Makun’s sister-in-law, Grace Makun has given an inside view of the aftermath of the fire accident.

Sharing the video, Grace Makun expressed gratitude to God for saving the lives of AY and his family. She also prayed for the enrichment of their lives of all they’ve lost.

Watch video below: