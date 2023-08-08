Man Jumps Into Lagoon In Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

A yet to be identified man on Tuesday reportedly jumped into Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge water.

An eyewitnesses on the route, who confirmed the incident, revealed that onlookers have besieged the spot to see how they can put up rescue efforts.

However, the official rescue team has been alerted, the police have cordoned off the area.

READ MORE: Lagos Completes Modern Floating Jetty At CMS-Marina

One of the eyewitnesses, Temitope, tweeted: “Depression is real tbh Someone just jumped into the Ikoyi link bridge water right in front of me, not quite long.

“Hope he will not be lifeless before the rescue team arrives”.

Another Twitter user, Temitola said: “Someone just jumped down from Ikoyi Link Bridge. People are tired fa.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said: “Our men are there, controlling the crowd as other rescue teams arrive”.