Rivers: I’ll Sack Any School Principal Associated With Cultism – Gov. Fubara Warns

Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers State, has warned school principals that any of them involved in cult activities would be dismissed from service.

He noted that schools in the State are for educational purposes and not breeding grounds for cultists.

While commissioning the remodeled Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Borikiri in the old Port Harcourt township on Tuesday, he noted that schools in the State are for educational purposes, not breeding grounds for cultists.

According to Fubara, his administration is bent on providing world-class edifices that will inspire teachers to give their best in grooming students.

He urged the school authority to do everything possible to secure the facility and enjoined the students to devote more time to their studies to become the best in their careers.

“Today, we have a world-class edifice. We have an environment that makes you feel and appreciate learning, even our students will be happy to be in school.

“It will also encourage our teachers and spur them to put in their best. That was why the government at that time started it.

“When we came on board, we saw every reason to see that it was concluded and commissioned for the good of our people.

“Let me say it here, it should be a policy. Any principal found to be associated with cultism will be dismissed from service.”