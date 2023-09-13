2023 MTV Awards: Rema Beats Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid To Win First Best Afrobeats Award

Nigerian music star Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has emerged winner of the first Best Afrobeats award at the MTV Video Music Award in Newark, New Jersey, United States of America on Tuesday.

Rema won the award for his collaborative effort with International star Selena Gomez on the record ‘Calm Down.’

READ ALSO: Ethiopian Orthodox Church Reportedly Cancels Rema’s Concert Over Alleged ‘Demonic’ Necklace

Organisers of the show unveiled the best afrobeats category in the 2023 edition.

Rema’s ‘Calm Down,’ was nominated alongside Burna Boy’s ‘It’s Plenty,’ Davido feat Musa Key’s ‘Unavailable,’ Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush,’ Libianca’s ‘People,’ Wizkid feat Ayrra Starr’s ‘2 Sugar,’ and Fireboy DML’s ‘Bandana.