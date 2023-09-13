Apologise For Misleading Nigerians – Bwala Slams Tinubu Over UAE’s Travel Ban Lifting Claim

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, has accused the presidency of deliberately misleading Nigerians about the outcome of President Bola Tinubu’s discussions with his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Recall that the the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale had earlier reported that the UAE had lifted its visa ban imposed on Nigerian travelers.

He said the decision was reached after Tinubu met with UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, on Monday.

Ngelale stated that Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to “immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria without any further delay”.

Reacting via his X account, Bwala insisted that Tinubu ought to apologise to Nigerians for allowing his media aide to push a false narrative.

NIGERIA V DUBAI VISA AND FLIGHT RESTRICTION SAGA Unless @officialABAT President Tinubu deliberately intends to mislead Nigeria and Nigerians, there is an urgent need for the President to apologize to Nigeria and Nigerians for the falsehood contained in a statement issued by his… — D. H Bwala (@BwalaDaniel) September 12, 2023

According to him, “Unless @officialABAT President Tinubu deliberately intends to mislead Nigeria and Nigerians, there is an urgent need for the President to apologize to Nigeria and Nigerians for the falsehood contained in a statement issued by his media aid.

“That statement was circulated to both local and international news media who themselves went ahead and published the falsehood. National disgrace”