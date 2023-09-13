DSS Should Arrest Peter Obi, Question His Desperation, Violence – Lauretta Onochie

Lauretta Onochie, former chairperson of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Board, has called for the arrest of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Onochie wants the police and the Department of State Services, DSS, to arrest Obi, accusing him of allegedly instigating violence in the country.

She further wondered how someone who finished third in the poll could be so desperate to be President.

Information Nigeria reports that she made the call via X in reaction to a video posted by one Abubakar Sidiq Usman.

In the video, Obi could be heard calling on Nigerian youths to challenge Nigerian leaders on bad governance in the country.

He could be heard on the video embedded in another video of protesters, saying, “It is not people you remove by prayers, so it is time to act, not to pray. The youths unfortunately, do you know how Marcus left office in the Philippines?

“Marcus left office because, on a Sunday, Cardinal Sien finished church service. Instead of saying the mass has ended, let us go, he told everybody, Today, follow me and block the presidential lodge.

“After three days, Marcus and his wife left. It is time for us to close the church and deal with these people.”

Onochie, reacting posted: “Attn: @OfficialDSSNG,@PoliceNG I think it’s high time you pulled this clown.

According to the former presidential aide, since the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Obi’s running mate Dr. Datti Baba Ahmed and others she described as ‘unpatriotic angry birds,’ have been allegedly instigating the youth to violence.

“But our noble and patriotic youth completely ignored them, because sensible youth in Nigeria are more in number than his headless mob,” she said.

She further said that Obi has been deceived to try his luck at the tribunal where he failed and even attempted to use the Labour movement to stop the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal when they declared a two-day warning strike.

“This man, @PeterObi, continues to instigate his headless and consequently, brainless followers to a violent change of government. I have never seen a more desperate individual.

“There’s something sinister and ominous about a man who came 3rd in a race and wants to be declared the winner, AT ALL COST!

“I think it’s high time he was pulled in to answer a few questions. Nigerians want to know why Peter Obi is this desperate.

“Pull him in, the heavens will not fall,” she added.