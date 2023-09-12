BBNaija All Stars: Omashola Begs Biggie For Loan (Video)

Big Brother Naija All Stars houseguest, Omashola, also known as Sholzy has requested a loan from Biggie.
Omashola made the request while speaking during his diary session on Tuesday.
He also begged Biggie to call him back for a private diary session later to negotiate the amount he needs and how he’s going to refund him.
Omashola: “I have a project I want to run. I know you’re a generous guy.
“Don’t ask for my account details now. Don’t dash me. This is like a loan, even if it’s to pay you back small, small. Biggie, just call me back in here, and I’ll tell you how much I want. I know I am a guest, so I can’t get the N120million but just consider this one.
Biggie: “Big Brother will consider your request.
Omashola: “Thank you sir. Thank you, daddy, but don’t forget the request.”
Watch video below:
Omashola is a very appreciative person, he’s just a house guest and he appreciates this much. He’s the type of person you give little but he’ll make you feel like you gave him the world.
I’m using this video of him begging big brother for a loan to make an appeal to everyone,… pic.twitter.com/vfd4TkyaAO
— BigBrother Uncensored (@BigBrotherUn) September 12, 2023