BBNaija All Stars: Omashola Begs Biggie For Loan (Video)

Big Brother Naija All Stars houseguest, Omashola, also known as Sholzy has requested a loan from Biggie.

Omashola made the request while speaking during his diary session on Tuesday.

He also begged Biggie to call him back for a private diary session later to negotiate the amount he needs and how he’s going to refund him.

Omashola: “I have a project I want to run. I know you’re a generous guy.

“Don’t ask for my account details now. Don’t dash me. This is like a loan, even if it’s to pay you back small, small. Biggie, just call me back in here, and I’ll tell you how much I want. I know I am a guest, so I can’t get the N120million but just consider this one.

Biggie: “Big Brother will consider your request.

Omashola: “Thank you sir. Thank you, daddy, but don’t forget the request.”

Watch video below: