Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Killing His Brother Accused Of Witchcraft In Adamawa

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command have arrested a man identified John Clerkson, from Dumna Zarbu in Guyuk Local Government Area, for reportedly murdering his older brother, Mohammed Clerkson over witchcraft.

The suspect, 42, accused the deceased, 57, of being responsible for the death of some people in the community.

According to Daily Post, the incident occurred on August 29, when John confronted Mohammed and accused him of bewitching the wife of his own son.

READ ALSO: 24-Year-Old Housewife Murders Four-Day-Old Stepson With Insecticide In Bauchi

John, who is currently in the custody of the Adamawa State Police Command, reportedly accosted his elder brother for “catching the spirit” of the wife of his son, Robert Mohammed, as a result of which the wife fainted.

It was gathered that when news went round that Mohammed was allegedly the witch terrorizing the inhabitants of the community, residents trooped to his house with their sick family members, asking him to release them from the ‘spirit of sickness’.

It was further gathered that a fight broke out between John, the suspect, and his older brother, Mohammed, when the former demanded explanation concerning the alleged witchcraft.

According to the Police, John, who was arrested after Mohammed died, is claiming that he was not responsible for his brother’s death.

The suspect claimed that Mohammed died after he was pelted with stones by youths of the community.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said the suspect would be properly investigated and prosecuted.