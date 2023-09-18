Gov Obaseki Bars His Deputy, Shaibu From Govt House (Video)

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has been denied access to his old office at the Government House in Benin, the state capital.

It was gathered that Shaibu arrived at the State House on Monday but met the gate leading to his office under lock and key.

According to him, he has not received an official letter from the office of the governor on the relocation of his office.

He further stated that the proper channel to transmit a directive pertaining to the relocation to a new office is the Governor’s office.

READ MORE: Edo Power Tussle: Shaibu Withdraws Suit Against Obaseki

Shaibu while on a phone call to a yet-to-be-identified person said: “Up till now, I don’t have any official communication that I should relocate.

“The only people that have official communication are my civil servants. The civil servants have official communication but I don’t.

“As I am speaking to you now, I am standing by the gate.”

According to Channels, last week, a letter said to be from the office of the Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, was reported to have been sent to the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor directing Shuaibu to relocate to a new office situated at No 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, GRA, Benin City.